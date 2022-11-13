UrduPoint.com

Brazil And Argentina Favorites For 2022 FIFA World Cup, Says Klinsmann

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Brazil and Argentina favorites for 2022 FIFA World Cup, says Klinsmann

BERLIN, Nov. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Argentina and Brazil will handle the uncertainties coming along with the 2022 FIFA World Cup better than others, former German and US national coach Jurgen Klinsmann is convinced.

"Brazil has played a very successful qualification campaign and, like Argentina, has the feeling of having to prove they can do better than in the previous World Cups," the 58-year-old told Xinhua in an interview.

Regarding Argentina, Klinsmann is expecting superstar Lionel Messi to develop high ambitions as the 35-year-old is most likely attending the last major of his career.

Participating teams will have to face unpredictable challenges at the Qatar tournament. "We can't evaluate at present and I am, for some reason, sure Brazil and Argentina will get along best."The Qatar tournament is demanding so far unknown surprises for the teams as it is the first played out under these circumstances amid a running season and in winter, the 1990 world champion added.

Related Topics

World German FIFA Qatar Argentina Brazil Best Coach

