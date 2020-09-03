UrduPoint.com
Brazil Announces Equal Pay For National Football Teams

Thu 03rd September 2020

Sao Paulo, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Brazil's football federation announced on Wednesday it will pay men and women the same amount for representing the national team, one of the few countries to make such a pledge.

"The CBF has equalled the prize money and allowances between men's and women's football, which means the women players will earn the same as the men," said the federation's president Rogerio Caboclo.

It means Brazil's little known female players will receive the same fees and allowances as global superstars such as Neymar.

Australia, Norway and New Zealand are amongst the nations to previously decide to pay their men and women internationals the same amount.

In March 2019, the US women's team, the current world champions, sued their federation alledging discrimination over pay and conditions.

A judge dismissed their case in May this year but the team appealed.

The CBF said its decision was communicated to the women's team and their Swedish coach Pia Sundhage in March.

The measure will be applied to the national teams participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, as well as the next men's and women's World Cup tournaments.

The men's team is the most successful in football having won the World Cup a record five times.

But the women's team is also amongst the strongest in the game, having reached the World Cup final in 2007 and back-to-back Olympic finals in 2004 and 2008.

