UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Approves Pfizer Covid Vaccine For Widespread Use

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Brazil approves Pfizer Covid vaccine for widespread use

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Brazil's health regulatory agency said Tuesday it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for widespread use, as the country races to secure enough doses to contain one of the world's worst outbreaks.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce that after a 17-day review, (regulators) have granted the first approval in the Americas for widespread use of a vaccine against Covid-19," said Antonio Barra Torres, the director of Federal health regulator Anvisa, underlining that the approval was definitive and not only for emergency use.

However, the vaccine is not yet available in Brazil, which is so far using two others: Chinese-developed CoronaVac and one developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

Related Topics

World Oxford Brazil

Recent Stories

110,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

6 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans 2 ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, Serbia have distinguished relations: Serbian ..

36 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan arrives in Colombo

51 minutes ago

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

1 hour ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.