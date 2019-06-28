UrduPoint.com
Brazil Beat Paraguay On Penalties To Reach Copa America Semi-finals

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:10 AM

Brazil beat Paraguay on penalties to reach Copa America semi-finals

Porto Alegre, Brazil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Gabriel Jesus scored the winning spot-kick in a tense penalty shoot-out as Brazil exorcized their demons to beat Paraguay on Thursday and reach the Copa America semi-finals.

Twice before in 2011 and 2015 Paraguay had beaten Brazil at this same stage on penalties at the South American extravaganza.

Willian came closest to scoring in normal time for Brazil when he hit the post as Paraguay held out for a 0-0 draw for more than 40 minutes following the dismissal of Fabian Balbuena for a professional foul on Roberto Firmino.

