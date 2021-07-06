Brazil beat Peru 1-0 to reach Copa America final

(@FahadShabbir)

Rio de Janeiro, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Star forward Neymar set up Lucas Paqueta to score the only goal as hosts Brazil beat Peru 1-0 on Monday to qualify for the Copa America final.

The Selecao will play either Lionel Messi's Argentina or Colombia, who meet in Brasilia on Wednesday, in Saturday's final at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana stadium.