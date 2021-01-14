UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil, Bolivia Get AstraZeneca Covid Jabs From India

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:10 AM

Brazil, Bolivia get AstraZeneca Covid jabs from India

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Amid the global scramble for coronavirus vaccines, Brazil said Wednesday it would import two million doses of AstraZeneca's Covishield jab from India.

The inventory would add to some 10 million doses of China's CoronaVac as Brazil gears to start its vaccination campaign this month.

The biggest country in Latin America is the second-hardest hit globally by the pandemic, as the novel coronavirus has killed more than 204,000 people out of Brazil's population of 212 million.

Brazil has sent a plane to India, equipped with special freezers, to fetch the AstraZeneca vaccines -- developed by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm in conjunction with Oxford University -- a health ministry statement said.

The plane should be back on Saturday -- the day before Brazil's Anvisa health regulator is meant to announce whether or not it will give the green light for Covishield and CoronaVac to be rolled out in a nation-wide inoculation campaign.

Vaccination could begin "within a maximum of five days after authorization," the ministry said.

"We will vaccinate in January and Manaus will be the first to be vaccinated," said Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, referring to the hard-hit city in the Amazon rainforest.

In Manaus, where there were haunting scenes last April of mass graves and corpses piled in refrigerator trucks, the health system is once again saturated as Brazil battles a second wave of infections.

Brazil is counting on its Fiocruz Institute to produce another 210 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in the coming months.

Beijing has already sent 10.7 million CoronaVac doses, plus the supplies needed to make another 40 million doses locally.

Related Topics

India Import China Manaus Oxford Brazil January April From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

7 hours ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

9 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

9 hours ago

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.