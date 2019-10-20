UrduPoint.com
Brazil Building Collapse Death Toll Reaches Nine: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:00 AM

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The death toll from an apartment building collapse in northeast Brazil reached nine on Saturday, an official said, after the body of the last missing person was found in the rubble.

Seven people were pulled alive from the debris of the seven-story residential building in an upscale neighborhood of Fortaleza city in Ceara state after it crumbled Tuesday.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the disaster, a spokeswoman for the Ceara public security department told AFP, confirming nine people had died.

The tower had been built illegally, G1 news site reported earlier in the week, citing the city council.

Building collapses in Brazil tend to happen in poorer neighborhoods, known as favelas, where illegal construction is rampant.

In April, 24 people were killed when two buildings in a favela in Rio de Janeiro collapsed after several days of heavy rain.

