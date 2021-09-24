UrduPoint.com

Brazil Call Up English Players For World Cup Qualifiers

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

Brazil call up English players for World Cup qualifiers

Rio de Janeiro, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Brazil coach Tite on Friday included English-based players in a strong squad for three upcoming World Cup qualifiers in October.

Brazil, who lead the South American group, face Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.

Tite has called up eight English Premier League players, including the seven whose clubs stopped them travelling to the last rounds of matches in September due to a potential Covid quarantine.

After the players failed to show for three matches, Brazil opted not to ask for them to be suspended from club games.

The three September games included a meeting with Argentina in Sao Paulo which was aborted minutes after kick-off over alleged Covid-19 quarantine breaches by Argentina's English-based players.

Liverpool trio Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, Manchester City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Fred of Manchester United, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva and Leeds midfielder Raphinha are all recalled. Emerson Royal, who joined Tottenham from Barcelona on the last day of the summer transfer window, is also in the squad.

Brazil have won all eight of their qualifiers and play Venezuela on October 7 in Caracas, Colombia in Barranquilla three days later and Uruguay on the October 14 at Manaus.

Squad Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool, ENG), Ederson (Manchester City, ENG), Weverton (Palmeiras) Defenders: Danilo (Juventus, ITA), Emerson (Tottenham, ENG), Alex Sandro (Juventus, ITA), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Eder Militao (Real Madrid, ESP), Lucas Verissimo (Benfica, POR), Marquinhos (PSG, FRA), Thiago Silva (Chelsea, ENG).

Midfield: Casemiro (Real Madrid, ESP), Edenilson (Internacional), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool, ENG), Fred (Manchester United, ENG), Gerson (Marseille, FRA), Lucas Paqueta (Lyon, FRA).

Strikers: Antony (Ajax, NED), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City, ENG), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Neymar (PSG, FRA), Raphinha (Leeds United, ENG), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, ESP).

Related Topics

World Manaus Sao Paulo Liverpool Barranquilla Marseille Lyon Ita Barcelona Leeds Lead Caracas Argentina Brazil Colombia Venezuela Uruguay Manchester United September October All From Real Madrid PSG Chelsea Atletico Madrid Manchester City Premier League Coach Juventus Tottenham Flamengo

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

42 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.