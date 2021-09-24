Brazil call up English players for World Cup qualifiers

Rio de Janeiro, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Brazil coach Tite on Friday included English-based players in a strong squad for three upcoming World Cup qualifiers in October.

Brazil, who lead the South American group, face Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.

Tite has called up eight English Premier League players, including the seven whose clubs stopped them travelling to the last rounds of matches in September due to a potential Covid quarantine.

After the players failed to show for three matches, Brazil opted not to ask for them to be suspended from club games.

The three September games included a meeting with Argentina in Sao Paulo which was aborted minutes after kick-off over alleged Covid-19 quarantine breaches by Argentina's English-based players.

Liverpool trio Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, Manchester City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Fred of Manchester United, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva and Leeds midfielder Raphinha are all recalled. Emerson Royal, who joined Tottenham from Barcelona on the last day of the summer transfer window, is also in the squad.

Brazil have won all eight of their qualifiers and play Venezuela on October 7 in Caracas, Colombia in Barranquilla three days later and Uruguay on the October 14 at Manaus.

Squad Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool, ENG), Ederson (Manchester City, ENG), Weverton (Palmeiras) Defenders: Danilo (Juventus, ITA), Emerson (Tottenham, ENG), Alex Sandro (Juventus, ITA), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Eder Militao (Real Madrid, ESP), Lucas Verissimo (Benfica, POR), Marquinhos (PSG, FRA), Thiago Silva (Chelsea, ENG).

Midfield: Casemiro (Real Madrid, ESP), Edenilson (Internacional), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool, ENG), Fred (Manchester United, ENG), Gerson (Marseille, FRA), Lucas Paqueta (Lyon, FRA).

Strikers: Antony (Ajax, NED), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City, ENG), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Neymar (PSG, FRA), Raphinha (Leeds United, ENG), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, ESP).