Brazil Captures Fugitive Italian Mob Boss

Brazil captures fugitive Italian mob boss

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Italian mob boss Rocco Morabito was arrested Monday in northeast Brazil, police said, almost two years after his escape from a prison in Uruguay where he was awaiting extradition to Italy.

Morabito, considered a "capo" or captain of the 'Ndrangheta group, was captured in the city of Joao Pessoa along with another Italian "outlaw" as a result of a joint investigation with Italy, Brazil's federal police said in a statement.

Morabito is wanted in Italy on charges of drug trafficking.

"There are records of Rocco Morabito's involvement in... drug trafficking between Brazil and Europe since the 1990s," said the Brazilian police.

Brazil's Federal Supreme Court had issued an arrest warrant.

Dubbed "the king of cocaine," Morabito has been wanted since 1995 by the Italian justice system, which accuses him of illicit association and drug trafficking.

Among other crimes, he is accused of ensuring the transport of drugs into Italy and their sale in Milan, as well as attempting to import 592 kilograms (1,300 Pounds) of cocaine from Brazil in 1992 and 630 kilograms a year later.

He was one of Italy's most wanted men when he was arrested in a Montevideo hotel in September 2017.

By then, he had lived for 13 years under a fake identity in the Uruguayan resort town of Punta del Este.

He had been sentenced in his absence to 28 years' imprisonment by an Italian court in 2015, a penalty later increased to 30 years.

