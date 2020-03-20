UrduPoint.com
Brazil Closes Nearly All Land Borders, Rio To Shut Beaches For 2 Weeks

Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:00 AM

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :South America's biggest country Brazil on Thursday announced it was closing its land borders to nearly all its neighbors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as Mexico and Peru reported their first virus deaths.

And Argentina said the country would go on a "preventative and compulsory" lockdown from Friday until March 31 in an effort to contain the virus.

Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state also said it would bar people from its world famous beaches including Copacabana and Ipanema.

Chile, rocked by months of social protests, unveiled an $11.75 billion economic stimulus package to cope with the effects of the virus on the giant copper producer, but also announced it was postponing a referendum on changing its constitution.

Meanwhile, a plane operated by Spanish carrier Iberia sent to Ecuador to pick up stranded foreigners was prevented from landing at an airport in Guayaquil, which is under lockdown.

Brazil said its two-week border closure would affect all neighboring countries, with the exception of Uruguay to the south.

It shut its border with Venezuela on Tuesday.

Latin America's largest country, with a population of 210 million, has so far registered 621 cases of the coronavirus, with six deaths.

Rio state governor Wilson Witzel said from Saturday he would close all beaches, bars and restaurants. He also announced a measure to cut transport links with other Brazilian states with reported virus cases, although that measure needs to be ratified by Federal authorities.

Mexico reported its first coronavirus death -- a 41-year-old man with diabetes who died on Wednesday in Mexico City. Mexico has recorded 118 virus cases.

Peru said a 78-year-old man with a history of "arterial hypertension" had died. Peru has 234 confirmed cases.

