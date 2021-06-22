UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Congress Green-lights Eletrobras Privatization

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Brazil Congress green-lights Eletrobras privatization

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Brazil's Congress passed a bill Monday paving the way to privatize the biggest electric utility in Latin America, state-controlled company Eletrobras, a victory for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's privatization agenda.

The bill, which sets up a share issue that will dilute the government's stake in the company, passed the lower house by a vote of 258 to 136.

Lawmakers must still vote on a series of amendments before sending it to Bolsonaro.

It had already passed in the Senate.

The legislation will reduce the government's stake in Eletrobras from 51.

82 to 45 percent, via a share issue penciled in for early next year that the state estimates will raise 25 billion reais (around $5 billion).

The government will, however, retain a "golden share" in the company giving it the final say on strategic matters.

Created in 1962, Eletrobras is one of Brazil's "big four" state-controlled firms, along with oil company Petrobras and banks Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.

Bolsonaro's ultra-liberal economy minister, Paulo Guedes, has said the privatization will save Brazilians up to 7.4 percent on electricity.

Related Topics

Senate Electricity Vote Company Oil Brazil Congress Gold From Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

8 hours ago

Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint san ..

8 hours ago

Algerian Chief of Staff Heads to Moscow for Securi ..

8 hours ago

UN Peace Operations Chief to Travel to Moscow for ..

8 hours ago

Aleem Khan appreciates PM Imran Khan's realistic s ..

9 hours ago

3 killed , 5 injured over coal mine dispute at Dar ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.