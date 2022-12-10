Brazil crash out as Argentina survive at World Cup

Doha, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Brazil crashed out of the World Cup after penalty shootout drama against Croatia on Friday while Argentina survived a furious comeback from the Netherlands to also win on spot kicks.

Brazil superstar Neymar was reduced to tears but Lionel Messi lived to fight another day in Qatar as Argentina moved into a semi-final against the Croatians.

Messi, at the age of 35, still has a chance of winning his first World Cup but a distraught Neymar said it was possible he would never play for Brazil again.

After a goalless 90 minutes, Neymar looked to have kept Brazil's hopes of a sixth World Cup title alive by starting and finishing a brilliant move in extra time to equal Pele's international scoring record of 77 goals for the country.

But Croatia dragged themselves back into the game as Bruno Petkovic popped up to make it 1-1.

Neymar's flash of brilliance had lit up a tense game that finished with a flourish, Croatia's man-of-the-match goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic pulling off a series of stunning blocks to keep the Brazilians at bay.

But as extra time ticked down at the education City Stadium, Petkovic connected with a cross and his deflected shot found its way past Brazil goalkeeper Alisson.

If Brazil were rocked by the late equaliser, worse was to come in a series of nerve-shredding spot kicks.