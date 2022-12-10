UrduPoint.com

Brazil Crash Out As Argentina Survive At World Cup

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Brazil crash out as Argentina survive at World Cup

Doha, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Brazil crashed out of the World Cup after penalty shootout drama against Croatia on Friday while Argentina survived a furious comeback from the Netherlands to also win on spot kicks.

Brazil superstar Neymar was reduced to tears but Lionel Messi lived to fight another day in Qatar as Argentina moved into a semi-final against the Croatians.

Messi, at the age of 35, still has a chance of winning his first World Cup but a distraught Neymar said it was possible he would never play for Brazil again.

After a goalless 90 minutes, Neymar looked to have kept Brazil's hopes of a sixth World Cup title alive by starting and finishing a brilliant move in extra time to equal Pele's international scoring record of 77 goals for the country.

But Croatia dragged themselves back into the game as Bruno Petkovic popped up to make it 1-1.

Neymar's flash of brilliance had lit up a tense game that finished with a flourish, Croatia's man-of-the-match goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic pulling off a series of stunning blocks to keep the Brazilians at bay.

But as extra time ticked down at the education City Stadium, Petkovic connected with a cross and his deflected shot found its way past Brazil goalkeeper Alisson.

If Brazil were rocked by the late equaliser, worse was to come in a series of nerve-shredding spot kicks.

Related Topics

World Education Qatar Argentina Brazil Croatia Netherlands From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad on thre ..

OIC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Ex ..

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Exports From Lithuanian Ports - ..

11 hours ago
 Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil go ..

Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil goals

11 hours ago
 Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits ..

Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits $2.8Bln - Natural Resources M ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.