Brazil creates 414,556 formal jobs in November

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Brazil created 414,556 formal jobs in November, marking five consecutive months of growth and a record high for the month since 1992 when records began to be kept, the Economy Ministry said Thursday.

In November, the Brazilian economy actually created 1,532,189 formal jobs, but reported 1,117,633 layoffs, the ministry said in a statement.

In October, 394,989 formal jobs were created, while in November 2019, 99,232 formal jobs were opened up.

Despite the positive figures, the jobs result is the worst for the January-November period since 2016, when Brazil lost 858,333 formal jobs in the first 11 months of the year, and shows the impact the pandemic has had on the Brazilian economy.

Most new jobs in November were created in the services sector (179,261), followed by retail trade (179,077) and industry (51,457).