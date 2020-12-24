UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Creates 414,556 Formal Jobs In November

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Brazil creates 414,556 formal jobs in November

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Brazil created 414,556 formal jobs in November, marking five consecutive months of growth and a record high for the month since 1992 when records began to be kept, the Economy Ministry said Thursday.

In November, the Brazilian economy actually created 1,532,189 formal jobs, but reported 1,117,633 layoffs, the ministry said in a statement.

In October, 394,989 formal jobs were created, while in November 2019, 99,232 formal jobs were opened up.

Despite the positive figures, the jobs result is the worst for the January-November period since 2016, when Brazil lost 858,333 formal jobs in the first 11 months of the year, and shows the impact the pandemic has had on the Brazilian economy.

Most new jobs in November were created in the services sector (179,261), followed by retail trade (179,077) and industry (51,457).

Related Topics

Brazil October November 2016 2019 Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

16 seconds ago

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

32 minutes ago

Casillas joins Ronaldo and Lewandowski on list of ..

51 minutes ago

Govt taking practical steps for speedy progress of ..

1 minute ago

OPCW Visit to Russia Over Navalny Case Impossible ..

1 minute ago

Asif Ali Zardari invites JUI-F Chief to Gharhi Khu ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.