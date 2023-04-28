UrduPoint.com

Brazil Creates Over 520,000 New Jobs In Q1

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Brazil creates over 520,000 new jobs in Q1

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Brazil created 526,173 new formal jobs in the first quarter, based on a balance of 6,040,592 hires and 5,514,419 dismissals, the Ministry of Labor and Employment reported Thursday.

The data, from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed, showed that 195,171 new jobs were created in March, as a result of 2,168,418 hires and 1,973,247 dismissals, nearly double the 100,000 new jobs estimated by the financial market.

"This year's March figure was a bit of a surprise," Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, said during a press conference.

"There are cargo transportation and infrastructure works that are influencing the March number, which I didn't expect," Marinho said.

The data also showed that in March there was an increase in employment in four of the five sectors of the economy. While sectors of industry, construction, commerce and services created 20,984, 33,641, 18,555 and 122,323 new jobs respectively, agriculture had a negative balance of 332 jobs.

The data indicated that at the end of March, Brazil had a cumulative 42.97 million formal jobs.

Related Topics

Agriculture Brazil March Market Commerce From Industry Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

3 hours ago
 FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power P ..

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power Plant activities

11 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

11 hours ago
 Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

11 hours ago
 Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.