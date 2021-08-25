UrduPoint.com

Brazil Detains Two French Travelers For Perching Atop Iconic Statue

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 09:30 AM

Brazil detains two French travelers for perching atop iconic statue

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Brazilian authorities have detained two French men for watching the sun rise over Rio de Janeiro from the top of the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue while the monument was closed, one of the travelers told AFP.

Clement Dumais, 28, and Paul Roux-dit-Buisson, 27, entered the site of the 38-meter (125-foot) monument Sunday night and stayed there after the statue was closed for the day. The two men snuck inside before dawn, climbed a long spiral staircase and came out through a hatch on one of the arms to enjoy the view of the city and Guanabara Bay. The statue's outstretched arms span 28 meters.

The adventure ended when one of the security guards at the site noticed the men. "We were standing on the arms and the head and a security officer saw us," Roux-dit-Buisson told AFP.

The two men were detained on Monday and released after posting 10,000 reais ($1,900) in bail. The two will now have to appear before a judge.

Tourism police in Rio de Janeiro declined to comment, saying they were looking into the incident.

Hailing from Paris, the two men have staged similar feats at iconic architectural sites in Dubai, New York, and Paris and documented their adventures on social media.

Police have confiscated all the photos and videos the men made while on top of the Rio statue, but the travelers say they have no regrets.

"The view was nice. Few people get a chance to see that," Roux-dit-Buisson said. "We were able to get inside the skin of Christ."The Christ the Redeemer statue, which will mark its 90th anniversary in October, was recently renovated with the help of professional climbers, who worked above the void in harnesses. In 1991 and in 2010, the statue was vandalized with graffiti.

Along with the Sugarloaf Mountain, the iconic statue, located at the top of Corcovado Hill, is the most visited site in the tourist capital of Brazil, with nearly two million visits a year.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Dubai Rio De Janeiro Nice Paris New York Brazil SITE October Sunday All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2021

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

9 hours ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

9 hours ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

9 hours ago
 West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.