Brazil Economy Grows 1.2% In Q2, Besting Expectations

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Brazil economy grows 1.2% in Q2, besting expectations

Sao Paulo, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Brazil's economy posted higher-than-expected growth of 1.2 percent in the second quarter, official data showed Thursday, giving President Jair Bolsonaro a boost ahead of elections next month.

The result bested analyst expectations for 0.9 percent growth in Latin America's largest economy. It was the fourth straight quarter of expansion for the Brazilian economy as it rebounds from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

This latest spurt of growth was fueled by rises in manufacturing (up 2.

2 percent) and the service sector (1.3 percent), the state statistics agency IBGE said.

Compared to the second quarter of last year, the expansion was 3.2 percent.

The figures are good news for Bolsonaro, who is fighting to narrow a 15-point deficit in public opinion polls as he takes on leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

On Wednesday, the government reported a decline in unemployment to fewer than 10 million people for the first time since 2016.

