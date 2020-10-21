UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Embraces Chinese Covid Vaccine After Row

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:10 AM

Brazil embraces Chinese Covid vaccine after row

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Brazil's health minister said Tuesday the country would add the Chinese-made CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19 to its national immunization program, despite a political and diplomatic row over whether to use it.

Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said the Federal government had reached a deal with Sao Paulo state, which is helping test and produce the vaccine, to buy 46 million doses to be administered starting in January.

"This vaccine will be Brazil's vaccine," in addition to another developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, Pazuello told a video meeting of the South American country's 27 governors.

"That's our big news. This is going to recalibrate the process" of eventually vaccinating Brazil's population against Covid-19, which has claimed more lives here than any country except the United States.

CoronaVac, developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech, has been caught up in a messy battle in Brazil.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro had labelled it the vaccine from "that other country," and resisted using it, pushing for the Oxford vaccine instead.

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, a top Bolsonaro opponent, meanwhile pushed a deal between Sinovac and Brazil's Butantan Institute to test and produce the vaccine in his state.

Doria has touted the vaccine as safe and effective, personally holding press conferences to announce preliminary results from the clinical trials.

He and Bolsonaro have also clashed over whether vaccination should be compulsory, as Doria would like.

"That vaccine will not be obligatory, period," Bolsonaro said Monday.

Both the Sinovac and Oxford vaccines are currently undergoing final-stage clinical trials in Brazil, a top testing ground for vaccine candidates because of its high infection rate.

Both still need regulatory approval.

Brazil had previously signed a contract for 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine.

But CoronaVac is expected to be available first, after Oxford had to suspend testing in September when a volunteer developed an unexplained illness.

Brazil, a country of 212 million people, has registered 5.3 million cases and 155,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Related Topics

Governor China Sao Paulo Buy Oxford Brazil United States January September From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

1,024 publishers, 60 cultural figures at 39th Shar ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed highlights strong, dynamic UAE- ..

9 hours ago

Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of huma ..

10 hours ago

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

10 hours ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.