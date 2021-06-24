UrduPoint.com
Brazil Environment Minister Resigns Amid Investigation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Brazil environment minister resigns amid investigation

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Brazil's controversial Environment Minister Ricardo Salles announced his resignation Wednesday, just over a month after the Supreme Court ordered an investigation into allegations he was involved in a timber trafficking scheme.

"We need very strong unity of interests, willpower and efforts. To make that happen as smoothly as possible, I have presented my resignation to the president, which he accepted," Salles, 46, told a news conference at the presidential palace in Brasilia.

Salles, one of the most divisive figures in far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's government, has presided over a surge in deforestation in the Amazon rainforest and major cuts to environmental protection programs since taking office in January 2019.

The minister had faced even greater scrutiny since May 19, when a Supreme Court justice ordered an investigation into allegations that he and top officials in his ministry helped companies traffic illegally logged rainforest wood to Europe and the United States.

Salles defended his record on protecting the environment, saying he had sought to strike a balance between economic interests such as mining and agribusiness and the need to safeguard natural treasures like the Amazon.

He will be replaced by his secretary for the Amazon, Joaquim Alvaro Pereira Leite, he said.

