Brazil Environment Minister Resigns Amid Timber Trafficking Probe

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Brazil environment minister resigns amid timber trafficking probe

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Brazil's controversial Environment Minister Ricardo Salles announced his resignation Wednesday, just over a month after the Supreme Court ordered an investigation into allegations he was involved in a timber trafficking scheme.

Salles, 46, was one of the most divisive figures in far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's government, having presided over a surge in deforestation in the Amazon rainforest and major cuts to environmental protection programs.

