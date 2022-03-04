Brazil exits recession in Q4

Rio de Janeiro, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Brazil exited recession in the fourth quarter, as Latin America's biggest economy posted growth of 4.6 percent for 2021, the government said Friday.

The economy grew 0.5 percent for the period from October through December -- reversing its 0.3-percent and 0.1-percent contractions in the previous two quarters -- but remains a headache for President Jair Bolsonaro, as he seeks re-election in October.