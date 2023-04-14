UrduPoint.com

Brazil Expecting Record High Grain Harvest In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Brazil expecting record high grain harvest in 2023

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :-- Brazil is expecting to see a record grain harvest of 299.7 million tons this year, up by 13.9 percent from a year ago, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) said Thursday.

According to the agency's March projections, rice, corn and soybeans, Brazil's three main agricultural products, will account for 92.4 percent of this year's total agricultural production and 87.4 percent of the area to be harvested.

The yield of soybean is projected to jump by 23.2 percent year on year to 147.2 million tons, and that of corn rise by 8.7 percent to 119.8 million tons but rice output is expected to drop by 7.6 percent to 9.8 million tons.

Related Topics

Brazil March From Million

Recent Stories

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

29 minutes ago
 PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate cha ..

PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate change

41 minutes ago
 UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: ..

UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomatic relations between Bahrain a ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.