Brazil expecting record high grain harvest in 2023

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :-- Brazil is expecting to see a record grain harvest of 299.7 million tons this year, up by 13.9 percent from a year ago, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) said Thursday.

According to the agency's March projections, rice, corn and soybeans, Brazil's three main agricultural products, will account for 92.4 percent of this year's total agricultural production and 87.4 percent of the area to be harvested.

The yield of soybean is projected to jump by 23.2 percent year on year to 147.2 million tons, and that of corn rise by 8.7 percent to 119.8 million tons but rice output is expected to drop by 7.6 percent to 9.8 million tons.