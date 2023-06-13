Brazil expresses concern over added EU demands to Mercosur deal

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) --:Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Monday he has expressed concern over additional demands made by the European Union regarding its trade agreement with the Southern Common Market (Mercosur).

"I expressed to (European Commission) President (Ursula) Von der Leyen Brazil's concern about the additional instrument to the agreement presented by the European Union in March of this year, which expands Brazil's obligations and establishes sanctions in case of non-compliance," Lula said in a press release after meeting the EU envoy in Brasilia.

This is the first visit to Brazil by a head of the European Commission in 10 years, with an agenda focusing on the trade agreement with Mercosur, which gathers Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.