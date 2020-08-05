UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Firefighters Race To Contain Wetland Blazes

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 08:20 AM

Brazil firefighters race to contain wetland blazes

Poconé, Brazil, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A tractor cuts a firebreak through the vegetation of the Pantanal, the world's biggest tropical wetlands, as firefighters race to contain the blazes that have been devastating one of the most biodiverse regions on Earth.

The Brazilian Pantanal suffered a record 1,684 fires last month, triple the number from July 2019, according to satellite images.

It was the worst month on record for fires in the region, which sits on the southern edge of the Amazon rainforest and stretches from Brazil into Paraguay and Bolivia.

Firefighters have been working around the clock to contain the blazes, with the help of residents of the city of Pocone and the surrounding area.

"We've been fighting this one for about 10 days. We've already lost 50,000 hectares," or 125,000 acres, firefighter Adrison Parques de Aguilar told AFP.

Eighty percent of the Pantanal is typically covered in water in the rainy season. But the region has had a drought this year, leaving large swathes of vegetation at risk of going up in flames.

The fires are sometimes set by ranchers clearing land to graze cattle, even though President Jair Bolsonaro, under pressure to protect the Amazon and the Pantanal, decreed a four-month ban on agricultural fires in July.

Dozens of columns of smoke rise along the Transpantaneira, a highway linking the region's ranches and tourist destinations.

"The flora and fauna are being devastated. This is causing irreparable environmental damage," said Aguilar.

The firefighters advance single file through the wetlands, putting out remnant fires and looking for others burning underground.

The last in line carries a rifle to fend off jaguars.

The region is also home to yellow anacondas, jabiru storks, giant otters, toucans, macaws and hundreds of other species.

Human inhabitants, meanwhile, are worried about the impact the smoke will have on their health.

The issue is all the more pressing amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused more infections and deaths in Brazil than any other country except the United States.

The smoke only increases the risk of respiratory emergencies in a region already facing an onslaught of them because of the virus.

"It's the dry weather that's causing all this. We haven't had rain in months," said rancher Antonio Santana Correia Marques.

"The Pantanal needs rain."

Related Topics

Weather World Water Drought Brazil Bolivia Paraguay United States July 2019 All From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

5 hours ago

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

8 hours ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

10 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

10 hours ago

Updated map of UAEâ€™s terrain completed using Kha ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.