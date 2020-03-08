UrduPoint.com
Brazil Football Icon Ronaldinho Held In Pretrial Detention: Judge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Brazil football icon Ronaldinho held in pretrial detention: judge

Asuncion, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho, who was arrested on suspicion of entering Paraguay on a fake passport, was ordered held in pretrial detention, a judge in Asuncion confirmed Saturday.

The two-time world player of the year and his brother, who was detained with him, had spent the night in jail.

The pair appeared Saturday morning before a judge, who ordered later that they remain in custody.

