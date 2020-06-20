UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Gets New Soap Star Culture Secretary, Again

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 09:30 AM

Brazil gets new soap star culture secretary, again

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro named an actor and telenovela star, Mario Frias, as his new culture secretary Friday, replacing another soap opera star in the post a month after she quit.

Frias, 48, who rose to fame as a heartthrob on teen soap "Malhacao" in the 1990s, will be the fifth person to hold the post in Bolsonaro's 18 months in office.

He replaces Regina Duarte, an actress known as "Brazil's Sweetheart" for a lifetime of roles on famous telenovelas.

The culture post, which Bolsonaro downgraded from a ministry, has been rife with controversy under the far-right leader, whom critics accuse of using it to wage a "culture war" on the left.

Duarte's predecessor, theater director Roberto Alvim, was forced to resign in January after he paraphrased a speech by Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

Duarte for her part reportedly clashed with Bolsonaro over the president's calls to root out supposed left-wing bias among her staff.

Bolsonaro has lost a series of high-profile cabinet members recently.

They include popular justice minister Sergio Moro, who quit in April after accusing the president of interfering in police investigations; two health ministers, amid one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks; and most recently far-right firebrand Abraham Weintraub, the education minister, who resigned Thursday.

Related Topics

World Police Education Frias Regina January April Post From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

9 hours ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

10 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.