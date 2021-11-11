Brazil Grand Prix teams hit by late freight show

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Teams at the Brazil Grand Prix in Sao Paulo have seen valuable freight required for their preparations held up in Mexico where last week's round in the Formula One championship took place.

However, F1 chiefs insisted Wednesday that the delays will not impact the build-up to Sunday's race.

"There were delays in freight departing Mexico on Monday due to the weather conditions, meaning some freight is still to arrive in Brazil," said an F1 spokesman.

"We expect this to arrive tomorrow with no wider impact on the race weekend."The opening practice session for the 18th round of the 22-race championship take place on Friday from 1530GMT.