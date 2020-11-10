UrduPoint.com
Brazil Halts Trials Of Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:40 AM

Brazil halts trials of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Brazil's health regulator said Monday it had suspended clinical trials of a Chinese-developed Covid-19 vaccine after an "adverse incident" involving a volunteer recipient, a blow for one of the most advanced vaccine candidates.

The regulator, Anvisa, said in a statement that it had "ruled to interrupt the clinical trial of the CoronaVac vaccine after a serious adverse incident" on October 29.

It said it could not give details on what happened because of privacy regulations, but that such incidents included death, potentially fatal side effects, serious disability, hospitalization, birth defects and other "clinically significant events."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

