Braslia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said Thursday he'd been sacked by President Jair Bolsonaro, after weeks of clashes over the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mandetta made the announce on Twitter following a meeting with Bolsonaro at the presidential palace in the capital Brasilia.