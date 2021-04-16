Brazil high court confirms annulment of Lula graft convictions

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Brazil's full Supreme Court upheld a ruling Thursday annulling former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's corruption convictions, which cleared the way for him to run for a new presidential term next year.

In an 8-3 ruling, the court upheld Justice Edson Fachin's March 8 decision quashing Lula's convictions on procedural grounds, which has upended Brazilian politics as far-right President Jair Bolsonaro gears up to seek reelection.

The ruling does not find Lula innocent. But it essentially puts prosecutors back to square one by sending the cases to another court.

In the meantime, Lula, the popular but tarnished leftist who led Brazil through an economic boom from 2003 to 2010, has emerged as the top contender to unseat Bolsonaro in the October 2022 elections.

Lula's lawyers called the decision "historic." "This is another Supreme Court ruling that reestablishes the credibility of the justice system in our country," they said in a statement.

Bolsonaro said the ruling means "Lula is now a candidate" for 2022 -- and ominously warned of the consequences.

"Look what Brazil's future is going to be like with the kind of people he'd bring into the presidency," he said in his weekly live address on Facebook.

"You can all draw your own conclusions." Lula, 75, has not officially declared himself a candidate.

But polls put the steelworker-turned-president neck-and-neck with 66-year-old Bolsonaro, and in some cases ahead.

Lula was jailed in 2018 on charges of taking bribes from companies seeking juicy contracts at state oil giant Petrobras.

Prosecutors say he accepted gifts including a triplex beach apartment and renovations at a ranch property in exchange for greasing companies' access to juicy contracts with state oil giant Petrobras.

The cases felled him just as he was gearing up to seek a new presidential term, in elections Bolsonaro ultimately won.

Lula has always maintained he is innocent and that the cases against him were a conspiracy to sideline him politically.

After Fachin's initial ruling annulling his convictions, he came out swinging at Bolsonaro, attacking the president's "imbecile" handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 365,000 lives in Brazil -- the world's second-highest death toll.

"Don't be scared of me. They say I'm a radical because I want to get to the root of this country's problems," he said in his comeback press conference, which analysts called a campaign speech in all but name.