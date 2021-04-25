UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Hits Record Covid Death Toll In April

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 09:40 AM

Brazil hits record Covid death toll in April

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Brazil marked a grim milestone Saturday, as April became the deadliest month yet in the country's Covid epidemic, authorities said.

The South American giant recorded 67,977 deaths so far in April, making it the deadliest month yet before it ends, topping March's 66,573 fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

Just in the past 24 hours, Brazil recorded 3,076 deaths, with a seven-day average of 2,545 deaths per day.

Meanwhile, 71,137 new infections were also registered on Saturday, with a daily average of more than 60,000 new cases in the last two weeks.

Latin America's most populous country has recorded over 380,000 deaths among its 212 million people.

Only the United States has been worse affected in absolute terms, but Brazil's death rate per 100,000 inhabitants is the highest in both the Americas and the southern hemisphere.

Despite the data, experts say the curve of infections and deaths is actually stabilizing in Brazil.

Brazilian public health institute Fiocruz reported Friday that "in the last two weeks there has been a stabilization of cases and deaths from Covid-19, which characterizes a new level of transmission." The death rate should hover around 3,000 per day in the coming weeks, it said.

Brazil has fully vaccinated only 5.8 percent of its population.

The Ministry of Health plans to complete vaccinating priority groups, comprising 77 million people, in September.

bur-mdl/acb

Related Topics

Brazil United States March April September From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

9 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

9 hours ago

Protests in London against remaining UK Covid rule ..

9 hours ago

Environmentally unfriendly as Formula E race runs ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.