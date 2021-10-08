Brazil inflation hits double digits at 10.25% in last 12 months: official

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Brazil's inflation rose to 10.25 percent over the last 12 months, hitting double digits in September for the first time since 2016, according to data released Friday by Brazil's national statistics institute IBGE.

The consumer price index jumped 1.16 percent in the same month, the highest value for September since 1994, IBGE said, with an increase of 6.9 percent since the beginning of the year.