'Brazil Is Back': Lula Draws Crowds At UN Climate Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Showered with applause and chants of "Lula!", Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made a splash at a UN climate conference in Egypt Wednesday, his first foreign trip since his election.

Despite a mixed record on the environment and jail time in his resume, the 77-year-old leftist politician drew crowds curious to hear his promises to protect the Amazon rainforest.

"Brazil is back," Lula said repeatedly, words his supporters sang during his speech at the COP27 conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Hundreds of people packed rooms at two separate events he attended, asking him for selfies and shouting his name.

UN security shut the doors when the room filled for his speech, leaving a disappointed crowd outside.

Expectations are high for Lula to protect the Amazon after rampant deforestation seen under far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

At COP27, Lula vowed to fight deforestation, offered to host UN climate talks in the Amazon region in 2025, and pledged to make Brazil a leader in the global battle against climate change again.

"Lula represents a political change for Latin America," said Adrian Martinez Blanco, who is attending the climate conference for Costa Rican NGO La Ruta del Clima.

"It is a shift towards the protection of the planet, the Amazon, human rights, the rights of Indigenous people," he said.

