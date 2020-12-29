UrduPoint.com
Brazil Jobless Rate Dips From Record In August-October

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Brazil jobless rate dips from record in August-October

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Brazil's jobless rate has fallen slightly to 14.3 percent after setting three straight record highs because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Tuesday.

That figure for the August-October period in Latin America's largest economy is down 0.

3 percentage points from the previous stretch.

Brazil measures its jobless figures in rolling periods of three months.

The decline ended a run of nine straight increases in the unemployment rate here.

