Brazil jobless rate hits record 14.4% in June-August: govt

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Brazil's jobless rate hit a record 14.4 percent in the June to August period as the coronavirus pandemic pounded Latin America's largest economy, the government reported Friday.

This is the highest level of unemployment recorded in Brazil since the government started measuring joblessness by three-month periods in 2012.

For the May to July stretch it had reached 13.8 percent, which was also a record, the Brazilian Statistics Institute said.