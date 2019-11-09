UrduPoint.com
Brazil Judge Authorizes Lula's Release From Jail

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

Brazil judge authorizes Lula's release from jail

Curitiba, Brazil, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :A judge in Brazil on Friday authorized the release of jailed ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, after a Supreme Court ruling paved the way for thousands of convicts to be freed.

The order came hours after Lula's lawyers requested the immediate release of the 74-year-old leftist icon, who has been serving a nearly nine-year sentence for corruption and money laundering.

Late Thursday, the Supreme Court overturned a rule requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal.

