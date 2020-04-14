UrduPoint.com
Brazil Kingpin Arrested In Mozambique

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:10 AM

Brazil kingpin arrested in Mozambique

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :One of Brazil's most wanted criminals, an alleged drug lord accused of running the international cocaine operation of the country's biggest gang, was arrested Monday in Mozambique, authorities said.

Gilberto "Fuminho" Aparecido dos Santos, an alleged leader of the First Capital Command (PCC), was arrested in an international sting that included agents from Brazil, Mozambique and the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

He is accused of shipping tons of cocaine around the world, the Brazilian Federal police said in a statement.

"The accused was considered the largest cocaine supplier" for the PCC, and had been on the run for more than 20 years, it said.

Born in the prisons of Sao Paulo in the 1990s, the PCC is considered Brazil's top criminal gang, with increasing control over the cocaine supply routes from Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, the world's biggest producers.

Its leader, Marcos Willians Herbas Camacho, is serving a sentence of more than 200 years in a maximum-security prison in Brasilia.

Dos Santos is accused, among other things, of financing a plot to help Camacho escape, police said.

