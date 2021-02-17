UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Lawmaker Arrested For Video Insulting Supreme Court

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:30 AM

Brazil lawmaker arrested for video insulting Supreme Court

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A Brazilian congressman allied with President Jair Bolsonaro was arrested Tuesday on the orders of a Supreme Court justice after he posted a video online in which he insulted and threatened the high court's judges.

Daniel Silveira, an ex-cop serving his first term in Brazil's lower house of Congress, was arrested by Federal police at his home in Petropolis, in Rio de Janeiro state, on a warrant issued by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

"At this moment, 11:19 pm, the federal police are here in my house with an arrest warrant issued by Alexandre de Moraes," Silveira said in a video posted on Twitter as the raid unfolded.

"Justice Moraes, I want you to know you are getting into a fight you can't win. There's no use trying to shut me up." The arrest came shortly after Moraes issued a ruling that Silveira violated the constitution by calling for the Supreme Court to be shut down.

In that video, Silveira also defended Brazil's 1964-1985 military dictatorship -- which Bolsonaro often praises, despite its record of human-rights violations -- and said the Supreme Court's judges deserved "a thrashing.

" "They have no character, scruples or morals," he said.

The video was part of an ongoing campaign against the high court by Bolsonaro supporters and allies.

Hardline backers of the far-right president claim the court and Congress are conspiring to block his agenda, and have staged angry protests calling for both to be dissolved.

The Supreme Court last year ordered an investigation into protest leaders over accusations of plotting the overthrow of Brazil's democratic institutions.

Silveira is among those under investigation.

Moraes wrote in his decision that while Brazil's constitution guarantees free speech, that does not include "criminal acts aimed at harming a branch of government and the democratic rule of law."In an unusual measure, he ordered police to detain the congressman "immediately and regardless of the hour, given that this is a case of in flagrante delicto," or a crime in progress.

As a lawmaker, Silveira will now have his arrest reviewed by the lower house, which could overturn it.

Related Topics

Protest Supreme Court Police Twitter Threatened Petropolis Rio De Janeiro Progress Brazil Congress Criminals Dictator Government Court

Recent Stories

Houthi drone intercepted over Saudi Arabia

6 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 February 2021

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

10 hours ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

11 hours ago

FNC approves three bills

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.