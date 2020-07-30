UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Lifts Four-month Ban On Foreigners Arriving By Air Despite Virus Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 08:10 AM

Brazil lifts four-month ban on foreigners arriving by air despite virus surge

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Brazil reopened to foreign visitors arriving by plane, hoping to revive its lockdown-devastated tourism industry despite the rapid spread of the new coronavirus in the country.

In a decree published in the government gazette, Brazil extended coronavirus-related bans on foreign travelers arriving by land or sea for another 30 days, but said the four-month-old restrictions "will no longer bar the entry of foreigners arriving by air.

"The move came even as Brazil, the country hit second-hardest in the world in the pandemic, after the United States, registered record numbers of daily infections and deaths, bringing the overall figures past 2.5 million and 90,000, respectively.

jhb/ch

Related Topics

World Brazil United States Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day wor ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s foreign trade in agricultural com ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

8 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

8 hours ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.