Brazil lifts four-month ban on foreigners arriving by air despite virus surge

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Brazil reopened to foreign visitors arriving by plane, hoping to revive its lockdown-devastated tourism industry despite the rapid spread of the new coronavirus in the country.

In a decree published in the government gazette, Brazil extended coronavirus-related bans on foreign travelers arriving by land or sea for another 30 days, but said the four-month-old restrictions "will no longer bar the entry of foreigners arriving by air.

"The move came even as Brazil, the country hit second-hardest in the world in the pandemic, after the United States, registered record numbers of daily infections and deaths, bringing the overall figures past 2.5 million and 90,000, respectively.

