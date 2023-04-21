UrduPoint.com

Brazil May Surpass US As World's No. 1 Corn Exporter

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Brazil may surpass US as world's No. 1 corn exporter

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :On his farm in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil's grain basket, Ilson Jose Redivo finished planting his corn crop a few weeks ago, acting quickly once he'd harvested the soybeans that he'd grown on the same fields.

In this region of west-central Brazil, the fields stretch as far as the eye can see and the schedule is well established: The farmer plants the two crops, soybean and corn, on "almost 100 percent" of his over 1,550 hectares (3,800 acres). The corn will be harvested in June.

The corn is a second crop, or "small crop," which Brazilians call a "safrinha." Over the past decade, the second crop has turned into Brazil's main corn crop and taken an increasing share of world corn production.

This year's expected production should hit a record, making Brazil the world's leading corn exporter ahead of the United States, a position it has only reached once before, in 2013.

Production is expected to hit 124.9 million tons (up 10.4 percent compared to last year), of which 76.

3 percent is second crop, according to the latest report from the National Supply Company (Conab), published this week.

This is despite a "delay in the soybean harvest" due to a "surplus of rain" in Mato Grosso, the country's main producer of soybeans and corn, where the mild winter and the distribution of rainfall allow a second annual harvest.

The increase in the price of the cereal grain, driven by the opening of corn ethanol plants from 2017, has encouraged producers to invest more in "safrinha," says Redivo, who spoke by phone to AFP.

"Corn as a second crop has become more attractive, so we have acquired more fertilizers, genetically improved seeds and farm machinery that allows for faster and more accurate planting," he stresses.

"We have been able to increase the area" devoted to corn cultivation, "improve our productivity and thus increase our production significantly."Genetically modified varieties now occupy almost all of Brazil's cornfields.

Related Topics

World Company Mato Grosso Same Price Brazil United States June 2017 All From Share Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st April 2023

3 minutes ago
 UAE President receives letter from Prime Minister ..

UAE President receives letter from Prime Minister of Italy

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders Eid gre ..

Theyab bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders Eid greetings

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

7 hours ago
 Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peac ..

Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peace talks process in jeopardy.

8 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.