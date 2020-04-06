UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Minister Offends China With 'racist' Virus Tweet

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

Brazil minister offends China with 'racist' virus tweet

Brasília, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :China demanded an explanation from Brazil Monday after the far-right government's education minister linked the coronavirus pandemic to the Asian country's "plan for world domination," in a tweet imitating a Chinese accent.

In the latest incident to strain ties between Brasilia and Beijing, Education Minister Abraham Weintraub insinuated China was behind the global health crisis.

"Geopolitically, who will come out stronger from this global crisis?" he wrote on Twitter Saturday.

"Who in Brazil is allied with this infallible plan for world domination?" In the original Portuguese, his tweet substituted the letter "r" with capital "L" -- "BLazil" instead of "Brazil," for example -- in a style commonly used to mock a Chinese accent.

It was also a reference to a character from a popular Brazilian comic strip, "Monica's Gang." The embassy condemned Weintraub's "absurd and despicable" tweet, calling it "highly racist." "The Chinese government expects an official explanation from Brazil," tweeted Ambassador Yang Wanming.

The row comes as Brazil, like many countries, is hoping to source more medical equipment from China to deal with COVID-19.

Weintraub said in an interview he stood by his tweet and called on China to do more to help fight the pandemic.

"If they (China) sell us 1,000 ventilators, I'll get down on my knees in front of the embassy, apologize and say I was an idiot," he told Radio Bandeirantes.

Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said last week Brazil was struggling to source ventilators and other vital health supplies from China, saying some of its orders were canceled without explanation.

The issue erupted into a social media war Monday. The top trend on Twitter in Brazil was the hashtag TradeBlockadeOnChinaNow.

Brazil, whose biggest trading partner is China, is the Latin American country hit hardest by the new coronavirus, with nearly 500 deaths and more than 11,000 confirmed cases so far.

Since the pandemic emerged, Brazil-China ties have been strained, notably by a series of tweets by President Jair Bolsonaro's son Eduardo, a Federal lawmaker.

Eduardo Bolsonaro criticized the Chinese "dictatorship" for its handling of the outbreak in March.

Last week, he tweeted about the "Chinese virus," a phrase that infuriates Beijing. It has also been used by US President Donald Trump, whom his father admires.

That prompted China's consul general in Rio de Janeiro, Li Yang, to ask Eduardo in an opinion column in Brazilian newspaper Globo: "Are you really that naive and ignorant?"

Related Topics

World Education China Social Media Twitter Trump Brasilia Rio De Janeiro Beijing Brazil March Dictator From Government Top Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline starts operating flights to bring ..

21 minutes ago

Renewables account for almost three-quarters of ne ..

21 minutes ago

147,853 tonnes of air cargo through Abu Dhabi Airp ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of 23 patients, 277 new cas ..

1 hour ago

McDonaldâ€™s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

3 hours ago

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.