Brazil Open Door To Breaking Foreign Coach Taboo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2023 | 04:41 PM

Brazil open door to breaking foreign coach taboo

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :More than two decades since their last World Cup triumph and without a local consensus pick, Brazil is considering breaking an unwritten taboo: hiring a foreign coach.

After six years in the job, Tite left the Brazil post last month following Selecao's World Cup quarterfinal exit against Croatia.

Despite knowing for some time before the Qatar showpiece that Tite was leaving, Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues still has not found a replacement.

Now he is widening his search.

"We have no nationality prejudices," he said on January 17.

"We want it to be a respected coach who can bring a level of play worthy of the athletes. We want to do what Brazil has always tried to do: to be very attacking."Apart from England, who hired Swede Sven Goran Eriksen and Fabio Capello of Italy in the 2000s, almost no other major footballing nation has had a foreign coach in decades.

