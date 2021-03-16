Brazil orders 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Brazil has ordered 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and another 38 million of Johnson & Johnson's, the health minister said Monday, seeking to accelerate the hard-hit country's lagging immunization campaign.

Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said Brazil had secured a total of 562 million vaccine doses by the end of the year -- some single and some double-dose vaccines -- and defended his handling of the pandemic, as rumors swirled that far-right President Jair Bolsonaro was close to firing him amid a surge in new cases and deaths in the country of 212 million people.