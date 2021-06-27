UrduPoint.com
Brazil, Poland Meet In Men's VNL Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

Brazil, Poland meet in men's VNL final

RIMINI, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Rio Olympic champions Brazil and reigning world champions Poland set up a final clash in the men's Volleyball Nations League after beating France and Slovenia in the semifinals here on Saturday.

The Brazilians, who had lost to France 39-37, 25-18, 30-28 in the round-robin preliminaries, had no great difficulties taking a revenge 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 victory with Yoandy Leal leading the scoring with 20 points.

"Our team was very concentrated on this match. We lost to France during the preliminary round, but today it was a great match of our entire team," said Leal.

"Tomorrow we play for gold. The concentration of our team was the most important to play a game like this one. We served very well, we attacked very well and we put a lot of pressure on France. No matter if we will play against Poland or Slovenia, we have to be prepared and fully focused on our team and our preparation," he added.

