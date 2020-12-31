UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Prosecutors Investigate Alleged Neymar New Years Party

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Brazil prosecutors investigate alleged Neymar New Years party

Mangaratiba, Brazil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Brazilian prosecutors said Wednesday they were investigating reports that football star Neymar has organized a New Year's Eve mega-party at his luxury home near Rio de Janeiro, despite public health measures to curb rising coronavirus deaths.

Sources close to the striker denied he had plans to host such an extravaganza, while the Paris Saint-German player added to the mystery by simply posting pictures of himself with a friend on a yacht off a beach in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

The Rio Prosecutor's Office said in a statement that it had opened an investigation after receiving "several claims, based on information released by the press, about the events sponsored by the player Neymar." The prosecutor's office also urged Neymar, as well as the exclusive community where his mansion is located and another neighboring residential complex, to urgently provide clarifications as to "the number of guests, the organization of parties and any health measures they might have put in place." One of Neymar's assistants told AFP he had did not know whether the player will see in 2021 in his luxury mansion in Mangaratiba, a small town 130 km (85 miles) from Rio, or if he will stay in Santa Catarina.

Media reports about a planned party attended by between 150 and 500 people triggered a wave of criticism at a time when scientists in Brazil, one of the worst-hit countries in the world, are pushing for social distancing and isolation to avoid worsening a pandemic that has already cost some 194,000 lives there.

Such a party would not however be illegal, since the state of Rio de Janeiro has not banned parties in private residences and the Mangaratiba city council admitted it did not have the power to intervene.

The AFP flew over the area where the mansion is located on Wednesday, without observing any signs of party preparations on the grounds.

Neymar bought the mansion in 2016 and according to media reports, the 10,000 square meter property features a helipad, tennis courts, a spa, a sauna, a massage room, a gym and areas for food and drinks.

Related Topics

Football Tennis World Rio De Janeiro Paris Brazil 2016 Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

9 hours ago

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

10 hours ago

China Warns Indian Media Against 'Playing Tibet Ca ..

8 hours ago

English virus curbs extended as Covid variant surg ..

8 hours ago

Federal Govt trying to ensure basic facilities to ..

8 hours ago

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford virus vaccine as pa ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.