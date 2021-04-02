UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Records 91,097 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Brazil records 91,097 new COVID-19 cases

SAO PAULO, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Brazil recorded 91,097 new COVID-19 infections and 3,769 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its nationwide tallies to 12,839,844 and 325,284, respectively, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In March, 66,868 people died of COVID-19 in the Latin America's largest and most populous country.

According to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, the collapse of the hospital system deepened in the last week in Brasilia and 17 other states, where intensive care bed occupancy rose above 90 percent.

Meanwhile, a large part of the country is under strict quarantine and a night curfew for Easter week.

Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populated state with about 46 million people, will stay in a state of emergency until April 12.

Vaccination against COVID-19 began on Jan. 17 in Brazil, and as of Wednesday, 17,620,872 people had received their first dose, while 5,091,611 had received their second one, according to local media.

Related Topics

Died Brasilia Brazil March April Media Million

Recent Stories

Footballers disappointed over current situation in ..

10 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 129.2 million

32 minutes ago

Mother saves girl from kidnapping

29 minutes ago

Death Toll From Train Derailment in Taiwan Reaches ..

29 minutes ago

SC upholds ECP’s decision, orders to hold re-pol ..

40 minutes ago

Cambodian tourist attraction Angkor sees 98.8-pct ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.