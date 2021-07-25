Brazil registers 1,108 more COVID-19 deaths, 38,091 new cases

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:Brazil registered 1,108 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 549,448, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

Additionally, another 38,091 new cases were reported in the same 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 19,670,534.

The country saw a decrease in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in the last week of June, which can be directly linked to the advance of the vaccination campaign that began on Jan. 17, according to epidemiologists.

In Brazil, 94.45 million people, accounting for 44.6 percent of the population, have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 37 million people, or 17.4 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated.