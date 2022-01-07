UrduPoint.com

Brazil Registers 1st Omicron Death

January 07, 2022

BRASILIA, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) --:Brazil recorded the first death from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 Thursday in the city of Aparecida de Goiania of Goias state.

The municipality reported that the victim was a 68-year-old man with high blood pressure suffering from "chronic obstructive pulmonary disease," who was admitted to a local hospital.

The patient was a contact of a confirmed Omicron case, and had received three vaccine doses.

The local health secretariat reported that the death came 10 days after the declaration of community transmission of the variant in the city.

