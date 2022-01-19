UrduPoint.com

Brazil Registers New Record Of Daily Covid Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Brazil registers new record of daily Covid cases

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Brazil registered a new record number of daily Covid-19 cases of more than 137,000, according to figures supplied by the health ministry on Tuesday.

The South American country of 213 million people is one of the worst affected in the world by the pandemic.

Its more than 620,000 deaths from the virus is second only to the United States.

Cases have been soaring in Brazil since the beginning of the year due to the arrival of the highly contagious Omicron variant and the festivities around Christmas and the New Year.

The average daily new cases at the end of 2021 was only around 8,000.

The previous high from June 2021 was more than 115,000 cases within a 24-hour period.

"The peak should be reached in February when the situation should once again stabilize," epidemiologist Ethel Maciel from the Espirito Santo Federal University told AFP.

There are concerns that the rising cases could impact on carnival celebrations at the end of February.

Street carnival celebrations in major cities Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador have already been scrapped over concerns.

Both Rio and Sao Paulo still hope to maintain the colorful parades at their "Sambadrome" outdoor venues as those stadiums allow for tighter virus-control protocols than the open streets.

"The public health services are already under a lot of pressure and the next two weeks will be decisive to see what impact the infections from the New Year celebrations will have on hospital admissions," said Maciel.

She does not expect the Omicron wave to prove as deadly as previous variants, though.

Close to 70 percent of Brazilians are fully vaccinated and the immunization of children as young as five started this week, despite objections from President Jair Bolsonaro.

Related Topics

World Christmas Young Salvador Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Brazil United States February June From Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th January 2022

2 minutes ago
 Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on ..

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on Neo-Nazi Network

9 hours ago
 US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least ..

US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least 4 People From Donbas - Reports

9 hours ago
 UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - ..

UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

9 hours ago
 EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

10 hours ago
 Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic c ..

Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic chant: federation

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.