UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Registers Over 5,000 Deaths From COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:40 AM

Brazil registers over 5,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Brazil, the South American country worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, has registered more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry announced Tuesday, pushing the toll above that of China.

A record 474 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, with the number of infections rising to 71,886, the ministry said.

China, where the virus first emerged before spreading across the world, has recorded about 4,600 deaths.

The ministry said Brazil's toll could be higher than Tuesday's official figure of 5,107, as the cause of 1,156 further deaths are under investigation.

Experts believe the overall number of COVID-19 cases could be 12 to 15 times higher, due to a large number of undetected cases given the lack of testing availability across the country's 210 million population.

Deaths among vulnerable indigenous communities rose by 15 on Monday, a jump of 50 percent in the past five days, according to the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil.

President Jair Bolsonaro regularly expresses his impatience with restrictions imposed by the state governors to slow the disease's spread and has pushed hard for economic activity to restart.

Asked about the rising death count, Bolsonaro responded, "And what? I am sorry about it. What do you want me to do?" "I am Messias," he said, referring to his middle name, which means Messiah, "but I don't do miracles." Health Minister Nelson Teich, who took office earlier this month after the controversial firing of his predecessor, said last week as the death toll hit 3,000 that it was premature to attribute the rise in fatalities to a surge in COVID-19 infections.

He suggested it could instead be the result of an increase in testing.

Sao Paulo, the hardest-hit state with a third of the country's cases, plans to gradually resume economic activity -- sector by sector -- from May 11.

Rio de Janeiro and southeastern Minas Gerais states are preparing similar measures, while the Federal district of Brasilia and southern Santa Catarina state have already resumed certain activities.

Related Topics

Firing World China Brasilia Nelson Minas Brazil May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain issues decisio ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Mali review ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Directorate of Public Works completes 76 p ..

7 hours ago

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Jewellery Group announces high sa ..

8 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED32.5 bn in three successive ses ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.