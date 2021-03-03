UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Registers Record 1,641 Covid-19 Deaths In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 09:10 AM

Brazil registers record 1,641 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

Brasília, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Brazil on Tuesday registered a record 1,641 deaths in 24 hours from Covid-19, health authorities announced, as the country endures a further worsening of the pandemic.

The country of 212 million inhabitants has recorded a total of 257,361 Covid-19 deaths, according to the health ministry, and has the second-highest national death toll after the United States.

Brazil continues to have a piecemeal response, with individual cities and states setting their own policies in the face of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's repeated attacks on restrictive measures and face masks.

Several cities and states last week began imposing a new round of restrictions in a bid to avoid overwhelming their already stretched hospitals.

The country began vaccinating in mid-January, but is far off-pace to meet a government pledge of immunizing the entire population by the end of the year.

Related Topics

Brazil United States From Government Million

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

8 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

9 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

10 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

9 hours ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.